Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

