Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

