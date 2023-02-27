Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 282.9% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $5,863,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 181.2% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 212,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 136,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,600,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. 177,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

