Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.02. 709,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,688. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

