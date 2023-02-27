Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.21. 233,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

