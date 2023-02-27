Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 809 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.41. 84,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

