BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,951. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

