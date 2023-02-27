Bioimpact Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC lowered its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. 344,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,489. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

