Bioimpact Capital LLC Takes Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 339,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 223,706 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.72. 29,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

