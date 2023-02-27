Bioimpact Capital LLC Makes New $21.84 Million Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 635,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,839,000. Verve Therapeutics comprises about 5.2% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned 1.03% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 573.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 660,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 223,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

