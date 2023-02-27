bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies’ (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 28th. bioAffinity Technologies had issued 1,282,600 shares in its IPO on September 1st. The total size of the offering was $7,862,338 based on an initial share price of $6.13. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIAF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $15.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

