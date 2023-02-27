Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $890.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $890.00 and last traded at $890.00, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $877.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $760.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

