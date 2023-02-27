Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,391 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. 2,184,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.