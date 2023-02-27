Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 215 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,659 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.21.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

