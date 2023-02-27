Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 327,360 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,115,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327,360 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $187,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 448,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 687,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

