Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 22,107 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $82,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. 432,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,923. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.