Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,535 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 4.27% of BRP worth $208,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $34,115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,291. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.90.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

