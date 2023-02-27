Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $425.15 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,470 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Sun Life Financial worth $425,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 418,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 204,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.