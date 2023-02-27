Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of Tempur Sealy International worth $110,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $22,587,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

