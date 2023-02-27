Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 98,574 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Manchester United makes up 0.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,925,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,922,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 500,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MANU traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $20.63. 3,305,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

