Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,241,016 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,241,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,326,000. Signify Health accounts for approximately 6.9% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $80,629,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $49,409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $32,329,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $29,245,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Signify Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.37. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signify Health Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.