Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,472 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.26% of Berry Global Group worth $79,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after buying an additional 983,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after buying an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,082,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 221,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Barclays boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

