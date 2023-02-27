Bend DAO Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $227.54 million and $1.56 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

