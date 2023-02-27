Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,627. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

