Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.48. The stock has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

