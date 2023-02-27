Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 866,995 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,076. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $365.39. The stock had a trading volume of 955,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

