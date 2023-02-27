Benchmark Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $102.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UFPI opened at $85.04 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

