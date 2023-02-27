BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.05. 90,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average of $197.32. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $11,877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

