Bega Cheese Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Bega Cheese Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
Featured Articles
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.