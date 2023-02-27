Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

