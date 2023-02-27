Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

IMAX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

