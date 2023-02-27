Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,771,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,375 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $234,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,763,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,109,645. The company has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

