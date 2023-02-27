Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.57

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 4672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.