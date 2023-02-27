Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.57

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 4672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

