Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.36. 150,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 329,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bally’s by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

