Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $176.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.28.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $170.35.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

