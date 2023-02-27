BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.50) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.28) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.70).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 917.80 ($11.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 855.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 819.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,134.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 893.80 ($10.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

