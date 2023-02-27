B. Riley Trims DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Target Price to $32.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 162.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 11.2 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,213 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.