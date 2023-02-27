AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $175.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

