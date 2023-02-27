Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.41 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.41 or 0.00077510 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.98 billion and approximately $163.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00054441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001078 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,804,436 coins and its circulating supply is 324,741,716 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

