Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s 8th Largest Position

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation cut its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Atreca makes up approximately 1.7% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned about 3.50% of Atreca worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 10.8% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 80,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,764. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

