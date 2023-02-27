AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
ALOT opened at $12.42 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Featured Stories
