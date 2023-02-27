AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

ALOT opened at $12.42 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.