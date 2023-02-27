Astrafer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $294.48 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $294.48 million and approximately $35,248.29 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00008053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,417,089 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.9081882 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $27,357.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

