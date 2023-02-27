Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

