ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.62% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $46,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.44 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

