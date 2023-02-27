ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000.

NYSEARCA ARKQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. 44,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,609. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

