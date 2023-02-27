Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARHS. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arhaus by 94.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 105,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 50.9% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Performance

About Arhaus

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

