Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. 2,557,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,054,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

