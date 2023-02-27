Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 2,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 87,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Arco Platform Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $710.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

About Arco Platform

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

