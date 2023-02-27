Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 2,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 87,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Arco Platform Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $710.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
