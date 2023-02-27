Aragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.77 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $119.78 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00421494 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.57 or 0.28490246 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

