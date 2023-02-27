APENFT One Day Volume Reaches $10.68 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $135.96 million and $10.68 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00423753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.76 or 0.28642918 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

